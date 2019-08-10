Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) At $87.39 Forms Top; Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Sentiment Is 0.44

Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.56, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 4 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 9 sold and trimmed holdings in Sophiris Bio Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.48 million shares, down from 2.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sophiris Bio Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Among 5 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $87 lowest target. $96’s average target is 9.85% above currents $87.39 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, February 22 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $187.22M for 23.00 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Sophiris Bio Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sophiris Bio, Inc. for 40,000 shares. Hikari Power Ltd owns 200,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sabby Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 33,643 shares. The Texas-based B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,338 shares.

The stock increased 10.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (SPHS) has declined 65.26% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Sophiris Bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company has market cap of $31.12 million. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia , as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate.