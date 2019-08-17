Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) and Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) Comparing side by side

Both Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) and Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies Inc. 85 3.89 N/A 1.27 70.32 Dynasil Corporation of America 1 0.45 N/A 0.07 15.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Dynasil Corporation of America has lower revenue and earnings than Keysight Technologies Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Dynasil Corporation of America.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Keysight Technologies Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 4.6% Dynasil Corporation of America 0.00% 6% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dynasil Corporation of America has beta of 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dynasil Corporation of America are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Keysight Technologies Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Dynasil Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00

Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12.03% upside potential and an average target price of $96.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Keysight Technologies Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 10.3%. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 30.4% of Dynasil Corporation of America shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keysight Technologies Inc. -4.47% -3.57% 4.26% 22.13% 55.8% 44.2% Dynasil Corporation of America 0.91% 6.73% 1.83% 6.73% -17.16% 24.72%

For the past year Keysight Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dynasil Corporation of America.

Summary

Keysight Technologies Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Dynasil Corporation of America.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies. This segment also offers comprehensive manufacturing systems, such as printed-circuit-board-assembly testers and IC parametric testers; and material analysis products that include atomic-force and scanning-electron microscopy products. Its Services Solutions Group segment provides repair, calibration, and consulting services; and remarkets used Keysight equipment, as well as asset tracking, servicing, and utilization requirements throughout the product life cycle. The company also offers start-up assistance, instrument productivity, and application services, as well as customization and optimization services. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, manufacturerÂ’s representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors. The Biomedical segment engages in the development of tissue sealant products. The company distributes its products through direct sales and marketing staff, as well as through manufacturerÂ’s representatives and distributors. Dynasil Corporation of America was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.