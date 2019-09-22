Keysight Technologies Com (KEYS) Stock Rose While Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Upped Its Position; Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) Shareholder Snyder Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $390,830 as Valuation Declined

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 4,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 227,611 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.84M, down from 231,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Amphenol Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 1.56M shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc Com (KEYS) by 44.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 24,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 77,683 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.98M, up from 53,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.02 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $412.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli And Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15,243 shares to 2,651 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES) by 119,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,283 shares, and cut its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuittad (LVMUY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Fincl Lp has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 29,989 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3.27 million shares. Arete Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.18% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Piedmont Investment invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada reported 162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,748 were accumulated by Bridges Investment Mgmt. Cookson Peirce Co reported 95,301 shares. Spinnaker owns 3,047 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Norinchukin Bank The reported 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Johnson Fin Group holds 388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Mariner Lc reported 7,795 shares.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) by 19,348 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $69.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hostess Brands Inc. by 43,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 26.96 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 126 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.35% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bessemer Grp reported 10,939 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.01% or 284 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Agf Invests accumulated 738,061 shares. British Columbia Invest reported 57,841 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 121,325 shares. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Serv accumulated 20,814 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Company Lc holds 36,450 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 21,128 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Nomura invested in 0.06% or 122,705 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.31 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 133,767 shares.

