Keysight Technologies Com (KEYS) Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Raised Stake by $405,128; Sonic Automotive (SAH) Shareholder Towle & Co Cut Position by $2.98 Million as Share Value Rose

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 129,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 527,921 shares traded or 79.09% up from the average. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc Com (KEYS) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 4,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 148,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.36M, up from 144,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 1.08 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Joins 6G Flagship Program to Advance Wireless Communications Research Beyond 5G – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Provides 5G Network Emulation Solutions to TCL Communication to Accelerate Development and Validation of 5G New Radio (NR) Designs – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,670 shares to 322,650 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,375 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 108,627 are held by Asset Mngmt One Company Limited. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 747 shares. 27,216 are owned by Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv. Waddell & Reed holds 1.98 million shares. Architects Inc reported 24 shares. Hartford Investment Communications reported 0.05% stake. Snyder Cap Management Lp holds 0.53% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 132,940 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 7,814 shares. 5,146 were accumulated by Cambridge Advsr Incorporated. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 25,685 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,982 shares in its portfolio. Amer Grp Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Brown Brothers Harriman And has 448 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 848,358 shares.

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.58M for 14.08 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $860.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 1.14M shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $26.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 204,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).