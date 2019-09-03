Keysight Technologiecs (KEYS) Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Essex Financial Services Position in Unitedhealth Groupinc (UNH) Has Lowered by $351,234 as Market Valuation Rose

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologiecs (KEYS) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 6,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 28,722 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 35,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologiecs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.92. About 531,321 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (UNH) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 1,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,050 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 9,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Groupinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $229.76. About 1.80M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $203.07 million for 21.77 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And accumulated 0.05% or 27,456 shares. Adage Partners Gru Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Agf holds 478,171 shares. Jericho Asset Mngmt LP has 807,900 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett & Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 3,151 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Financial Inc reported 3 shares stake. Northern Trust has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 5,252 shares. First Republic holds 0.01% or 18,028 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Swiss Bankshares reported 625,600 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 15,600 shares. Farmers Merchants has invested 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 17,991 shares to 536,832 shares, valued at $33.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 531,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Corp owns 66,828 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital owns 17,980 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 414 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,845 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 112,326 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. 2,143 were reported by Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Company. Fort Point Prtnrs Llc holds 1,372 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 2,098 shares or 0.05% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) reported 7,505 shares stake. Spirit Of America Corporation New York accumulated 9,550 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Goldman Sachs Group reported 4.24M shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 6,060 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.36% or 14,673 shares in its portfolio. 1,656 are held by Boston Family Office Lc.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.47B for 15.24 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (NYSE:CODI) by 84,230 shares to 870,621 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.