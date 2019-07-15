Keysight Techn (KEYS) Holder Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $410,031; Boeing Co Com (BA) Shares Declined While Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Trimmed by $756,666 Its Stake

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Techn (KEYS) by 52.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,195 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 8,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Techn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 938,714 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gruss And Incorporated stated it has 15,000 shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 8,952 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argent Tru invested 1.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny stated it has 4.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.47% or 1,280 shares. 935 were accumulated by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 589 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 1,595 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 7,445 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boys Arnold & invested in 0.66% or 11,618 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv has 15,797 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 4,992 shares to 14,955 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 24.04 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 6,890 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Mariner Limited accumulated 11,198 shares. Gradient Investments Lc holds 0% or 45 shares. Everence Mgmt holds 0.12% or 8,004 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 3,720 shares. 57 are held by Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Co. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 578,976 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. American Int Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 64,256 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn accumulated 671,407 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 700 were accumulated by Duncker Streett And Co. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 25,000 shares. Principal Fin accumulated 288,709 shares.

