Keycorp New (KEY) Stock Value Rose While Boston Partners Has Lowered Holding; Diligent Investors Has Raised Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $582,806

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 12.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 28.58 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $450.15M, down from 41.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 8.64M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 55,985 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $50.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 4,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56M for 8.32 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.