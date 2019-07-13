Keycorp New (KEY) Stock Value Declined While Bank Of The West Has Lowered Its Position by $929,355; White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shareholder Boston Partners Decreased Its Stake by $7.49 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,252 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.79M, down from 175,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1044. About 12,339 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 75.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 61,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,206 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 82,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 5.66 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 5,387 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 15,921 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). New York-based American International Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Nuance Invs Limited Com stated it has 17,277 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Stifel Financial Corporation owns 2,716 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi holds 119,390 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Lc reported 24,480 shares stake. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 4,542 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 8,971 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.01% or 20 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) owns 416 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 44,202 shares to 4.25M shares, valued at $35.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 53,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity And Verity Llc owns 238,453 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Asset One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 558,690 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP owns 205,016 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 97,300 are owned by Oakbrook Invs Limited Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 71,939 shares. Us Bank De owns 347,964 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 398,889 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 600,000 shares. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated holds 238,068 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.05% or 614,318 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 292,140 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

