Keycorp New (KEY) Stock Rose While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Decreased Its Holding; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Maintains Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY)

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 53,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.69M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 10.14M shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 219,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90 million, up from 211,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 864,774 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58 million for 9.52 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

