Keycorp New (KEY) Stock Declined While Old National Bancorp Has Boosted Stake by $583,200; Keywise Capital Management LTD Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Lowered as Shares Rose

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 7.48 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 61.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 38,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,441 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 63,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 7.30 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 41,920 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs Corp invested in 448 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 21,749 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 504,914 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Destination Wealth invested in 4,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Conning Inc accumulated 20,524 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.12M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ejf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.73% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Com owns 200,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amer Group reported 455,124 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Axiom Limited Liability Corp De accumulated 782,030 shares or 0.38% of the stock. First Republic Invest Management reported 0.02% stake. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Com has 10,143 shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hard Times Ahead At Key Energy Services – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Should Use Prime Day to Promote Amazon Key – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “BCW Hires Industry Veteran Ben Boyd as a Key Agency Leader in Newly Created Senior Global Role – Financial Post” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amneal Announces Restructuring Plan, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 6,614 shares to 60,837 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 85,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,903 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.10B for 24.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TSMC could win all orders for Apple’s A13 chips – Seeking Alpha” on October 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC’s dire guidance weighs on chips – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TSMC -4% as Morgan Stanley goes neutral – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Tech Leader Is Hiking Its Dividend 25% — With Even More to Come in 2020 – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Apple — TSMC Is a Better Way to Play an iPhone Recovery – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 02, 2019.