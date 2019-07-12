Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Decreased Its Holding by $370,500 as Share Value Declined; Patten & Patten Has Raised Apple Com (AAPL) Position by $626,535; Stock Rose

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 314,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.76M, up from 311,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $203.16. About 14.52 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 125,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 4.40 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $449.32M for 10.14 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mgmt owns 14,520 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.62M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 3.74 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bouchey Limited reported 19,100 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7.33M shares. First Personal Financial Service has 1,330 shares. Zacks Mgmt holds 0.66% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.96 million shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 297,542 shares stake. Tompkins Fincl Corp holds 0.03% or 8,153 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cetera Advisors has 19,719 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Castine Cap Limited Company reported 426,924 shares. Brinker Inc holds 105,910 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 127,621 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 47,300 shares to 99,700 shares, valued at $956,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 199,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies Announces Automotive Cybersecurity Program – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Are Ford And Volkswagen Close To A Massive Tech-Sharing Deal? – International Business Times” published on July 12, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Should Use Prime Day to Promote Amazon Key – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emu (EZU) by 14,000 shares to 42,775 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,821 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc..

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.