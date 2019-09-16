Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose; Pegasystems (PEGA) Holder Luxor Capital Group LP Lowered Stake

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 506,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 435,677 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73 million, down from 941,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 8.19M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 220,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.19 million, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.03. About 140,159 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset invested in 0.06% or 63,755 shares. Kistler reported 4,476 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Company owns 52,750 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 6.31M shares. 442,503 were reported by Patten Patten Incorporated Tn. Hm Payson And has 5,937 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 61,206 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 2.35M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.05% or 150,804 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.14% or 274,100 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 70,716 shares in its portfolio. 671,122 are held by Amp Cap Invsts. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 2,095 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.25% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Montag A And Associates Incorporated accumulated 65,955 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.57M for 9.55 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 23,361 shares to 120,618 shares, valued at $9.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Cap Corp reported 0.01% stake. Jefferies Gru Llc holds 0% or 8,227 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 463,694 shares. Strs Ohio reported 4,761 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company holds 250,910 shares. Dorsal Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1.18 million shares. 19,060 were accumulated by Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Company. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 3,836 shares in its portfolio. 35,237 were reported by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 10,552 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 14,066 shares. Cap Research Global Invsts stated it has 770,000 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 21,789 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 821,683 shares to 921,683 shares, valued at $200.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

