Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Cut Its Position by $657,866; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hanson Mcclain Boosted Its Stake

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 38,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 80,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 119,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 10.14M shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 12,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,988 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 10,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED 2017 COMPENSATION OF COMPANY’S EXECUTIVES NAMED IN ITS PROXY STATEMENT

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58M for 9.52 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 11.80M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York reported 152,423 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 107,349 shares. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 1.89 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Patten & Patten Inc Tn accumulated 442,503 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Landscape Management Lc reported 22,113 shares stake. 2.22 million are held by Hexavest Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 3.92M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Becker Capital Inc has 1.36 million shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. M&R reported 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.55% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Essex Financial Services owns 37,022 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 435,677 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 33,700 shares to 42,700 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 1.41M shares to 3.33 million shares, valued at $167.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).