Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined While Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Position by $2.72 Million

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 51,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 415,396 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.40 million, down from 466,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $58.94. About 5.21M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 87,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 362,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 11.08M shares traded or 25.82% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 504,914 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 4,113 are owned by Qci Asset Mgmt Ny. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mason Street Advsr Limited Com invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 690 are owned by Alpha Windward Lc. Carroll Associate Inc has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 16,367 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Blair William Co Il owns 20,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,641 are owned by Fruth Management. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.02% or 87,369 shares. 934,739 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58,976 shares. New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Stephens Ar owns 73,735 shares. Asset Inc stated it has 0.14% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.43% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 56,699 shares. Somerset Trust Com stated it has 758 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Mngmt Communication Ltd reported 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.91% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 151,784 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pictet Asset stated it has 1.51M shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Middleton & Company Ma reported 41,731 shares stake. Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 63,018 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability owns 4.30 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,400 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And has 146,299 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 2.22 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Lp stated it has 31,087 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 82,439 shares to 184,756 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.