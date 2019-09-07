Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $4.68 Million; Wms Partners Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $3.94 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 312,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 8.82 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 232,113 shares. Conning Inc invested in 0.01% or 20,524 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 17,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verity Verity Ltd owns 238,453 shares. 2.09 million are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. 103,039 are owned by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Wedgewood Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,933 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company reported 237,141 shares. Burns J W Incorporated New York stated it has 68,078 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc has 1,905 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 2.54 million shares in its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 35,408 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 11,001 shares in its portfolio.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 342,890 shares to 216,956 shares, valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 71,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “1 Key Sign That a J.C. Penney Comeback Is Still Possible – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XLF Weekly: Key Resistance Fails Early Week, Price Discovery Higher To 27.68s – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 308,817 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Avalon Ltd Liability Corp has 31,073 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated owns 464 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,897 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership owns 3,641 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 2,280 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP owns 7,558 shares. Jabodon Pt holds 2.99% or 1,992 shares. M Secs Incorporated has 6,642 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Group has 4.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,098 shares. Capital Ca has 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,032 shares. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland has 8.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,898 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).