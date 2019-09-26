Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder Icon Advisers Has Lowered Its Position; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Lifted Its Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 157.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 977,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.38M, up from 618,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 804,926 shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 502,696 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, down from 532,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 1.40 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 116,600 shares to 143,100 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Comp (NYSE:GPK).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 9.30 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tortoise Management Lc has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 800 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Korea Corp invested in 0.1% or 1.27M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 4.13 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 3,533 shares. Cap World Invsts accumulated 0.11% or 27.47M shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.03% or 2.35M shares. Aperio Group has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Captrust Financial holds 2,095 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 157,739 shares. Becker has invested 0.88% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Allstate Corporation holds 0.06% or 177,914 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 11,521 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Burns J W And accumulated 0.23% or 54,833 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:A) by 103,770 shares to 104,300 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) (NYSE:DLB) by 270,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,100 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.