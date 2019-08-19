Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder Fsi Group Increased Stake by $3.03 Million as Valuation Rose; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding Held by West Oak Capital Llc

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 1.51 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 201,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 482,733 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 280,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 4.36 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,032 shares to 213,826 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,283 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 2.09 million shares. 6.24M are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.84 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bp Plc reported 122,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 32 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 58,898 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 174,278 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 432,263 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3,882 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Associates has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 16,367 shares. U S Glob Invsts accumulated 16,520 shares. Amer Century has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 5,307 shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KeyCorp Q2 reflects loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vale S.A.: Less Uncertainty From Brumadinho But China Remains Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CORRECTION: DATE CHANGE Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated accumulated 5,814 shares. Marietta Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 5,686 shares. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 7,114 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 4,967 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Com reported 18,737 shares stake. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Company holds 68,871 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,766 shares. Texas-based Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.45% or 6,240 shares. 7,168 are held by Coastline. Utd Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 317,957 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,663 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 100,017 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Services Limited Com invested in 0.38% or 176,494 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,138 shares.