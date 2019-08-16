Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder Fsi Group Has Raised Stake by $3.03 Million; Qualys (QLYS) Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Cut Position

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 201,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 482,733 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 280,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 8.51 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The hedge fund held 503,519 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.66M, down from 903,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 251,511 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Raymond James Assocs has 40,349 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 13,117 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability reported 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Sit Invest Assoc stated it has 0.06% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 39,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 40,071 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,533 shares. Mai Cap owns 8,420 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Swiss Natl Bank reported 61,000 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Moody Bancorp Trust Division holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granahan Inv Ma stated it has 47,130 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualys -16.6% on lowered revenue growth outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Qualys Inc (QLYS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2019: UIS,MU,QLYS – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualys (QLYS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Qualys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QLYS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 62,312 shares to 515,481 shares, valued at $92.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 505,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyCorp Q2 reflects loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KEPCO: For Now, Direction Of Earnings Is The Key – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.