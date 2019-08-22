Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Upped Stake by $840,000 as Stock Rose; Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Market Valuation Rose While Ameriprise Financial Decreased Its Holding by $32.86 Million

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 133,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 3.48 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 75.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 163,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 52,256 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, down from 215,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $254.33. About 147,827 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 84,700 shares to 431,943 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 36,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Ozk.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 7,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.34% stake. 13,326 were reported by Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership. 1,200 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 472,700 shares stake. Financial Counselors stated it has 1,045 shares. Epoch Partners reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 11,219 shares. Parkside Bancshares And owns 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 44 shares. Covington Cap has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 517 were accumulated by Synovus Fincl. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). The United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.55% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Key Ford Insider Makes Major Purchase of Ford Shares – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Key Numbers From General Motors’ Earnings Report – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.