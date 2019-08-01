Keycorp New (KEY) Share Value Rose While Axiom International Investors Has Trimmed Holding by $10.02 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Upped Holding

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 22,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 186,735 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, up from 164,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 7.57 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 46.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 668,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 782,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 2.77 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.49M for 9.42 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 495,255 shares to 7.23 million shares, valued at $296.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Says Operational Changes Key To Boosting 2019 Profits – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Key Takeaways From Altria’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Essex Svcs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 38,518 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 104,691 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 38,846 shares. Axa reported 0% stake. Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 42,337 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt has 15,641 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated owns 633,721 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Etrade Management Limited Com holds 14,053 shares. Goelzer Invest Management has 660,199 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Enterprise Financial invested in 0% or 448 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.75% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 941,842 shares. Boston Advisors Llc has 76,877 shares. British Columbia Invest invested in 0.09% or 663,414 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corp owns 253,218 shares. Boston Partners owns 1.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17.10M shares. Intrust National Bank Na owns 0.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 49,411 shares. 95,492 are owned by Beach Inv Counsel Pa. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Co holds 16,921 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.1% or 581,619 shares. 7,432 were reported by Benin. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh accumulated 14,460 shares. Chilton Management Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 45,890 shares. Cincinnati Corporation holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 486,700 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 110,711 shares. 53,900 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Lynch & In owns 46,215 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30,485 shares to 22,219 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 28,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,879 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).