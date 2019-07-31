Keycorp New (KEY) Share Value Declined While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Cut by $427,920 Its Holding; Dean Investment Associates Position in Innospec (IOSP) Has Lowered by $1.07 Million as Share Price Rose

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 39.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 28,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,003 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, down from 71,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.25 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 12,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,073 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 43,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $96.03. About 74,724 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP)

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Innospec (IOSP) Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Announces New Technology to Support IMO-2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Innospec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Innospec Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Innospec (IOSP) Stock Up 27% in 3 Months: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2,763 shares to 7,030 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc by 176,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.42M for 21.44 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,626 shares to 9,173 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 15,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Takeda Announces FY2019 Key Performance Indicators Aligned with Shareholder Value Creation and Focused on Successful Integration – Financial Post” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Norfolk Southern Says Operational Changes Key To Boosting 2019 Profits – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “KeyBank addresses fraud incident, interest rates in call with investors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “This One Key Index No Longer Has a Positive Trend – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Old National Savings Bank In has 0.08% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Personal Financial Serv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.33% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 683,179 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 302,145 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.14% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2.30 million shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 382,200 shares. Putnam Limited Company reported 5.04 million shares stake. 3.74 million were reported by Waddell And Reed. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 32,131 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 14.39 million shares. Hartford Fin Mgmt invested in 267,633 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.08% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2.41M shares. 117,149 were reported by Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 34,113 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.36 million for 9.58 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.