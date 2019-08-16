Keycorp New (KEY) Share Price Rose While Rafferty Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Shareholder Foundry Partners Has Increased Holding

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 119,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 232,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 351,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 8.05M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT) by 79.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 60,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.17% . The institutional investor held 136,920 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 76,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Hooker Furniture Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.65M market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 63,781 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $441,595 activity. $9,855 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) was bought by Jacobsen Anne. Huckfeldt Paul A had bought 500 shares worth $14,435 on Wednesday, April 24. Townsend Douglas bought $64,136 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) on Thursday, June 27. TOMS PAUL B JR bought $100,150 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) on Monday, June 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HOFT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 10.16 million shares or 1.17% more from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 20,800 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 9,395 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 584,227 shares. Foundry Limited Com reported 0.16% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Metropolitan Life Comm Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 5,378 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1,372 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,767 shares. Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 158,405 shares. Camarda Fincl Limited Company stated it has 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Prudential Fin Inc accumulated 7,567 shares. 3,708 are owned by Citigroup. 78,998 were reported by Retail Bank Of America De. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Punch And Associate Inv reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc Com (NYSE:MHO) by 46,160 shares to 211,622 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 10,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,689 shares, and cut its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Ltd reported 325,000 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Regions Financial stated it has 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 1.31 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 17,642 shares. 32,399 are owned by Amica Mutual Ins. First Tru Lp invested in 0.04% or 1.20M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 33,535 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company holds 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 6.03M shares. Caprock Grp owns 21,120 shares. Hendley And Com Incorporated stated it has 107,860 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 2.71 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Victory Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.20 million shares. Alesco Advsrs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 14,815 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,420 shares to 46,688 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 26,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58M for 8.56 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.