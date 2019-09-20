Keycorp New (KEY) Position Maintained by Camarda Financial Advisors Llc; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Continues to Hold Holding in Insperity (NSP)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.57. About 113,248 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 301606.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 96,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 96,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 6.38M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens State Bank And Tru has invested 0.07% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Baldwin Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.44% or 12,480 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Apg Asset Management Nv has 356,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.03% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 125,260 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 71,803 shares stake. Oppenheimer & Com invested in 7,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). 20,011 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Limited Co. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 903 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 100 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Lc Delaware has 4,604 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 125,832 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 635 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14.08M were reported by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De. Country Club Na invested 0.93% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 15.63M shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 127,621 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested in 7.69M shares. Amica Retiree Trust reported 4,636 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 105,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.24% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 144,901 shares. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 0.01% or 20,723 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,279 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co invested in 893,864 shares. South State invested in 0.05% or 23,538 shares. 179,555 were accumulated by Mackenzie Finance. Community Bank Na invested in 0.03% or 8,775 shares.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $50.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,822 shares to 28,116 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).