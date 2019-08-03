Keycorp New (KEY) Market Value Rose While Sequoia Financial Advisors Increased Position by $381,825; Aviance Capital Management Increased Position in International Business Machines (IBM) by $7.74 Million as Share Price Rose

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 4122.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 54,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 56,208 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 1,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.66M shares traded or 117.96% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 173.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 25,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 40,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, up from 14,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 7.78M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 22,939 shares to 90,649 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc Com by 10,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,128 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) stated it has 9,275 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset holds 3,810 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Commerce holds 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,844 shares. 32,763 are owned by Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Papp L Roy And reported 10,811 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 25,695 shares. Tompkins Fin Corp reported 22,907 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma holds 8,741 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Limited Company, California-based fund reported 21,508 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0.39% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.24 million shares. The Maryland-based First Fincl Bank Tru has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 8,039 were accumulated by Choate Invest Advsrs. Cls Invs Ltd Com invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 16,319 were reported by Fort Ltd Partnership. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0% or 11,480 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 50.95 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 0.22% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Interstate Financial Bank invested in 3,187 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 9,781 shares. Reliance Company Of Delaware owns 35,408 shares. Community Natl Bank Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 8,775 shares. Tegean Mgmt Ltd Co holds 4.82% or 450,000 shares in its portfolio. At Natl Bank invested in 36,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 5,280 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Co. Tradewinds Management Llc reported 3,752 shares. Ameriprise holds 1.19 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% or 292,140 shares. Argent, Tennessee-based fund reported 41,545 shares. 12,124 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 28,410 shares to 19,532 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 10,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,704 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

