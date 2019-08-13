Keycorp New (KEY) Market Value Rose While Maltese Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.46 Million; Mathes Company Has Boosted Its John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Position by $359,450

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 163,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.57M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 2.04 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $105.19. About 22,185 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 135,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 23,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.55M for 8.68 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt accumulated 72,294 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 14,705 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Montana-based Da Davidson Co has invested 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc stated it has 1.79% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 902,059 shares. 6.35 million are held by Massachusetts Co Ma. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 33,535 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 94,477 shares. Churchill Mgmt owns 819,593 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 750 shares. Amp Investors, Australia-based fund reported 714,867 shares.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,025 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.