Keycorp New (KEY) Market Value Rose While Bank Of The West Has Trimmed Its Holding by $929,355; Horan Capital Advisors Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Decreased by $338,129

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 75.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 61,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 20,206 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 82,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 3.98 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 64,923 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 70,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 10.58M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,434 are owned by Fire Grp Incorporated. Sequent Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 12,124 shares. Provise Management Gp owns 64,778 shares. Aimz Invest Advsrs Lc invested in 0.26% or 6,385 shares. Fiduciary Fin Service Of The Southwest Tx reported 70,913 shares. Moreover, De Burlo Gp Inc has 0.59% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Veritas Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2,107 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tru Co Of Virginia Va holds 71,698 shares. Sandhill Cap Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Archford Capital Strategies Llc owns 45,323 shares. Colonial accumulated 147,638 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa accumulated 39,440 shares. Delta Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 66,098 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.70M for 8.22 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 15,855 shares to 357,317 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Key Numbers From General Motors’ Earnings Report – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle: The Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aphria: The Turnaround Is Missing Some Key Pieces – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.