Keycorp New (KEY) Market Valuation Rose While Fsi Group Has Raised Its Stake; Tributary Capital Management Maintains Position in Autodesk Com (ADSK)

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 201,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 482,733 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 280,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 1.07M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $149.32. About 194,345 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares to 270,920 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,525 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 11,279 shares. Cibc Ww Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 119,391 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Maple Management invested 0.14% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 28,633 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 60,217 shares stake. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Company has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp has 26,844 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 17,165 shares. Alexandria Lc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 2.09M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 32,399 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.62M shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc reported 57,432 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 294,909 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,755 are held by Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co. Baldwin Invest Limited Liability reported 9,928 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 53,972 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt holds 0% or 3,625 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 3,370 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 3,523 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 52,700 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Llc reported 17,300 shares. Korea Investment owns 442,547 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada has 1,373 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.09% or 106,057 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.41% or 84,754 shares in its portfolio.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4,290 shares to 12,510 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,800 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A.