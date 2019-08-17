Keycorp New (KEY) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Vident Investment Advisory Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $1.24 Million; Market Value Rose

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 4,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 11,882 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 736,218 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 119,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 232,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 351,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 8.75M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58M for 8.56 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

