Keycorp New (KEY) Holder Maple Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $309,400; Lafleur & Godfrey Cut Its Aerovironment (AVAV) Stake by $348,320

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 24,392 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 30,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 104,420 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 06/03/2018 AeroVironment 3Q Loss/Shr 4c; 07/03/2018 – Just thinking back and wondering why @jimcramer on @MadMoneyOnCNBC said we had “egg on our face” + told retail investors in Dec 2017 to buy $AVAV as ‘the next big thing’. The Cramer top is in at $58; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 EPS 45c-EPS 65c; 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 Rev $280M-$300M; 07/03/2018 – Aerovironment Volume Surges More Than 23 Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 15/03/2018 – RT @TDANetwork: Value or Trap: Why @SprucePointCap is bearish on $AVAV & $TR. ����; 07/03/2018 – Research funding for $AVAV tactical missile systems (29% of sales) keeps declining. Selling overpriced drones to farmers is not going to bail them out #bearish; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 49.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 18,925 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336,000, down from 37,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 10.48M shares traded or 16.16% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AVAV shares while 43 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $479.89M for 8.99 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.