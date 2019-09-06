Keycorp New Com (KEY) Holder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Charter Communication (CHTR) Market Valuation Rose While Selkirk Management Has Lowered Holding

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $427.22. About 370,704 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 25/05/2018 – DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC – NEW CHARTER PERIOD WILL COMMENCE ON JUNE 22, 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES CCFS.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 340P FROM 305P; 26/03/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORP – ALSO AGREED TO EXTEND CHARTER RATE BACKSTOP OF SHINYO KANNIKA TO NAVE GALACTIC; 25/04/2018 – Fitch: ILC Charter a Path to Funding Stability for US Fintechs; 27/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Charter School of Wilmington wins 2018 Delaware Envirothon competition; 11/04/2018 – Family Holidays Onboard Luxury Yacht Charter; 26/03/2018 – New Summit Charter Academy Approved To Open In Colorado Springs Will Have Campus In Northstar Commercial Partners Building; 29/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD – COMPANY AND PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL LINES ENTERED INTO MASTER VESSEL TIME CHARTER SERVICES AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Charter to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 37.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc analyzed 64,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 106,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 4.92 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $469.12M for 8.78 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,738 shares to 457,483 shares, valued at $86.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heineken N V Sponsored Adr Lev (HEINY) by 41,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 926,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Key Takeaway From Siemens' Earnings – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha" published on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha" published on August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 EPS, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $373.99M for 61.38 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Lc reported 5.35% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 0.3% or 106,374 shares in its portfolio. Covey Ltd Liability reported 12,368 shares.