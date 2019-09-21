KeyCorp (KEY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Both KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp 17 2.92 N/A 1.67 10.99 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 28 5.00 N/A 1.61 17.80

Demonstrates KeyCorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than KeyCorp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. KeyCorp is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of KeyCorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.3% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

KeyCorp has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KeyCorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KeyCorp’s average price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 5.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. KeyCorp’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.85% 1.56% -9.11% -7.58% -35.9% -25.59%

For the past year KeyCorp has 24.29% stronger performance while Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has -25.59% weaker performance.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.