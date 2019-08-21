Keycorp (KEY) Valuation Rose While United Capital Financial Advisers Has Upped by $663,840 Its Stake; Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) as Market Valuation Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 29,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 427,067 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 397,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 1.01 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 76.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 44,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 101,999 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 57,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 1.81 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “KeyBank reopens Niagara County branch – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Trade Desk Makes a Key Hire to Accelerate Its China Strategy – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Says Operational Changes Key To Boosting 2019 Profits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 20,022 shares to 32,430 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,723 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset reported 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hartford Mgmt reported 1.44% stake. 1.09 million are owned by Toronto Dominion State Bank. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.15% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). National Pension Serv invested in 1.45M shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hendley & Com invested 0.87% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 33,069 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1,890 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The New York-based Burns J W & Communications New York has invested 0.26% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 15,615 shares. Miles Inc owns 16,963 shares. Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.10 million shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Battle for WiFi Chips: ON Semiconductor vs. Cypress Semiconductor – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cypress (CY) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Cypress Semi Could Be Considering A Sale Of Itself – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) on Behalf of Cypress Shareholders and Encourages Cypress Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.