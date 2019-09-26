Keycorp (KEY) Valuation Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake; Capital Investment Advisors Cut Its Position in Altria Group (MO) by $3.57 Million

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 75,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 200,996 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52 million, down from 276,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 25.74M shares traded or 140.21% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34 million, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 8.05M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 14,300 shares. Oppenheimer Inc invested in 93,859 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co invested in 86,068 shares. Maltese Capital Lc holds 1.37 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Company Incorporated has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc has 1.08% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 38,331 shares. Company Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 30,146 shares. Asset owns 25,575 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. American Group has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 693 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Kistler holds 4,476 shares. Next Group Incorporated has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cap Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 106,878 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,824 shares to 131,717 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,494 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd owns 5.37 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 0.35% or 154,700 shares. Park Natl Oh accumulated 0.04% or 17,418 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 22,771 shares. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 8,956 shares. 9.97M are held by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services accumulated 48,867 shares. Srb Corporation holds 0.04% or 9,518 shares in its portfolio. 24,273 are owned by Cypress Capital Limited Liability Company (Wy). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 841 shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Natixis reported 0.69% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kepos Limited Partnership invested in 7,560 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Healthcare (XLV) by 184,157 shares to 254,189 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Investment (FLRN) by 22,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.