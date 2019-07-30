KeyCorp (KEY) to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019; Dsc Advisors LP Trimmed Delta Air Lines Del (Put) (DAL) Stake By $10.71 Million

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (DAL) stake by 89.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 210,000 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Dsc Advisors Lp holds 25,000 shares with $1.29M value, down from 235,000 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) now has $40.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 4.15 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:KEY) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. KeyCorp’s current price of $18.34 translates into 1.01% yield. KeyCorp’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 5.23M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 236,812 were reported by Ws Mgmt Lllp. 24,690 are owned by Selway Asset Management. Blume Management Incorporated owns 200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 84 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Geode Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 8.01M shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 853 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 1.22% or 434,152 shares in its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership owns 66,335 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 179,382 shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 32,346 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First Citizens State Bank stated it has 8,598 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cadence Mngmt Llc owns 15,796 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.49% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Country Trust Bank reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.97 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $265.23 million. Shares for $1.06 million were sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delta Air Lines: Breaking Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Delta’s Solid Q2 Guidance Boosts Airline Stocks – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta CEO Details Q2 Records In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Delta Air Lines Climbed Higher in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.40 billion. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. It also purchases retail auto sales contracts via a network of auto dealership; offers financial, estate and retirement planning, asset management, and trust services, as well as portfolio management, life insurance, charitable giving, and related services for high-net-worth clients.

Among 4 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. KeyCorp had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 4.