KeyCorp (KEY) to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019; Aristotle Capital Management Has Cut Ansys (ANSS) Position By $2.16 Million

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:KEY) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. KeyCorp’s current price of $16.47 translates into 1.12% yield. KeyCorp’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 6.23M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 0.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 11,852 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 2.62M shares with $477.91 million value, down from 2.63 million last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $17.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 539,898 shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Dassault Systemes Se Spons Adr (DASTY) stake by 9,921 shares to 82,521 valued at $12.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Unilever Nv stake by 9,415 shares and now owns 120,659 shares. Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 0.05% or 173,664 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 4,007 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta accumulated 0.05% or 1,328 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1.18M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 7,000 shares. Andra Ap reported 27,100 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% or 3,663 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 1.07 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. 1,169 are held by Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,531 shares. American Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.52% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 17,500 shares. Df Dent & Company holds 3.54% or 977,248 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 1,801 shares. 5,888 are owned by Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Among 6 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ansys has $22100 highest and $185 lowest target. $199.29’s average target is -4.31% below currents $208.27 stock price. Ansys had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 28. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Wedbush maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Friday, March 1. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $201 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Tuesday, August 6. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $19000 target. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.52 billion. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals. It has a 9.82 P/E ratio. It also purchases retail auto sales contracts via a network of auto dealership; offers financial, estate and retirement planning, asset management, and trust services, as well as portfolio management, life insurance, charitable giving, and related services for high-net-worth clients.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg has invested 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company holds 297,542 shares. Convergence Ltd Co holds 0.24% or 69,330 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 7,000 shares. Albion Finance Group Ut holds 472,794 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 1,882 shares. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability De stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Howe & Rusling Inc owns 1,890 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 1,750 shares. Tegean Lc invested in 4.82% or 450,000 shares. City holds 0% or 20 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 3,882 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First State Bank Of Omaha reported 167,165 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyCorp declares $0.185 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp Q2 reflects loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.