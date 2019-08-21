Keycorp (KEY) Stock Value Rose While Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lifted Stake; Prudential Financial Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH) Cut by $4.72 Million

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 48.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 81,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 7.07M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 98,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 508,983 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51 million, down from 607,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 2.33 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CORRECTION: DATE CHANGE Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc’s Key Takeaways From Meetings With Knight-Swift Transportation Management – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Trade Desk Makes a Key Hire to Accelerate Its China Strategy – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 36,700 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 0.27% or 10,933 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.23% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Communication has 0.1% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Covington reported 347 shares. Miles Cap has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Michigan-based Bluestein R H has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 86,287 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hennessy Advsrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Baystate Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 866 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 106,000 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 2,738 shares. Sei Invests Co accumulated 0.01% or 109,781 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Savings Bank Trust Company has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Fort Washington Investment Oh owns 26,769 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 7,105 shares stake. 22,158 were accumulated by Seizert Ptnrs Llc. Stelac Advisory Service Limited Liability Company has 3,037 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ima Wealth Inc holds 946 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 15,000 were reported by Ally. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,119 shares. 66,051 are held by Advsr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1.12 million are held by Van Eck Corp. Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,144 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 10,982 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.09% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 156,540 shares to 222,055 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 27,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) and Encourages Cardinal Health Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors (CAH) – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.