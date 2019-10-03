Keycorp (KEY) Stock Value Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Upped Stake; Archon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Edap Tms S A (EDAP) Stake by $626,030; Stock Declined

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edap Tms S A (EDAP) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 313,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.08% . The hedge fund held 680,494 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, down from 993,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edap Tms S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 96,801 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS: Results Confirm HIFU’s Safety, Efficacy and Benefits for Patients’ Quality of Life; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q Rev $11.3M; 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports First US Cohort Study Results of Focal HIFU Prostate Ablation Shows Promising Outcomes

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 9.09 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EDAP Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:EDAP – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: A Quiet One Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EDAP TMS SA American Depositary Shares (EDAP) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) Has A ROE Of 20% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EDAP TMS SA : HIFU Pioneer Houston Methodist Hospital Acquires EDAP’s Next Generation Focal One HIFU System – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $545.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 445,700 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $193.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domo Inc by 133,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Company (NYSE:EL) by 8,893 shares to 127,444 shares, valued at $23.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 10,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,744 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research Systems (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 533,625 shares. National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Susquehanna Llp owns 364,595 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg has 961,335 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hotchkis Wiley Ltd has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 173,081 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 427,785 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.07% or 4,636 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation reported 2,265 shares. Mufg Americas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 1,512 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Company reported 156,120 shares. Moreover, Vident Advisory Limited Company has 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Verity Verity Limited Liability Com owns 199,734 shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Key Details From McCormick’s Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Before MAX, Boeing flight control system included key safeguards – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Key Takeaways From Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.