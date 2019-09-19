Keycorp (KEY) Stake Upped by Raub Brock Capital Management Lp; As Invesco LTD (IVZ) Stock Declined, Shareholder American Financial Group Decreased by $1.00 Million Its Stake

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34 million, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 7.77M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 4.65 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 24/04/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 20/04/2018 – Great-West Lifeco Subsidiary Irish Life Announces Agreement To Acquire Strategic Holding In Leading Independent Financial Consultancy Invesco Ltd (Ireland); 12/03/2018 – Invesco expands Global Solutions Team to meet the evolving needs of clients; 08/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Directorate Change; 25/05/2018 – STOBART – BOARD GETS CONFIRMATION FROM LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN CO, INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IT IS SUPPORTIVE OF RE-ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Statement re Inside Information; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Energy Adds Glencore, Exits Weatherford; 16/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Holding(s) in Company; 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 12/03/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $954.4 BLN

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Key Private Bank Wins 2019 Wealth Management Award For Outstanding Achievement In Trust – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “MyPayrollHR wasn’t the first: Another payroll scandal this year left KeyBank exposed for $90 million – Albany Business Review” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 0.73% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Stonebridge Ltd Llc reported 68 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc reported 0.62% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). South State Corp owns 23,538 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.06% or 33,535 shares. Fagan Assocs Incorporated invested in 0.43% or 60,270 shares. Pnc Group has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 406,649 shares. Park Natl Oh invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 678,613 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 13.09 million shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prospector Limited Com owns 605,800 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Hartford holds 156,120 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pzena Invest Management Lc accumulated 7.02M shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15,704 shares to 398,022 shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,494 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.47 million for 7.30 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 74,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,469 shares. Mariner Ltd Co invested in 0% or 10,612 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 28,458 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 62,532 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Profund Ltd has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Mufg Americas owns 113,203 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 92,308 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 323,972 shares. Element Management Limited Liability owns 58,473 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.15% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 39,514 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by CANION ROD on Thursday, May 2. $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR.