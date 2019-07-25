Keycorp (KEY) Stake Has Lifted by Washington Trust Bank; U S Global Investors Has Cut Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position as Market Valuation Declined

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 48,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,465 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 212,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 5.70 million shares traded or 65.19% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – ACCELERATED INSPECTIONS ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 26/04/2018 – LUV CEO: 1 FAN BLADE FOUND WITH CRACKS DURING MAY 2017 REVIEW; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: On Track To Finish Engine Inspections By May 16; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor Increases, As Traffic Growth Outpaces Capacity — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights for engine inspections following the deadly accident that occurred last week; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CONFIRMS SOUTHWEST ENGINE FAILURE INCIDENT IS FIRST FATAL U.S. DOMESTIC AIR CARRIER ACCIDENT SINCE 2009 -SPOKESMAN; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 17/04/2018 – WHIO-TV: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 636.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 21,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, up from 3,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 5.84M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 62,752 shares to 5,004 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) by 2,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,757 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.2% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 162,356 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gp Limited Liability invested in 739,703 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Llc has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc reported 14,053 shares. World Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 62,438 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 15,615 shares. Ls Inv Ltd stated it has 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.05% or 5.34 million shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 1.69M shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. South State holds 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 25,694 shares. Asset One stated it has 558,690 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 2,113 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 782,911 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hard Times Ahead At Key Energy Services – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Key Takeaways From BlackBerry’s Q1 Results & What To Expect In Q2 – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp stated it has 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 53 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 25,218 shares. First Dallas Inc reported 47,084 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company holds 15,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Curbstone invested in 0.22% or 15,660 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com owns 277,880 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 88,395 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc. D E Shaw Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,977 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 102,397 shares. Ws Management Lllp reported 3.52% stake. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 70,963 shares. Putnam Lc accumulated 2.77 million shares.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,693 shares to 9,101 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals by 205,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL).