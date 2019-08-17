Keycorp (KEY) Stake Boosted by Connable Office Inc; Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Holder Crow Point Partners Trimmed Its Position

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 8.94 million shares traded or 0.01% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 664,507 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyberArk Software Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CyberArk +7.7% on beats, upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CyberArk to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,770 shares to 187,288 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,939 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).