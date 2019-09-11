Keycorp (KEY) Shares Rose While Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Holding; North American Management Cut Stake in American Tower New (AMT) by $350,660 as Market Value Rose

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 76,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, down from 78,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.21. About 4.21 million shares traded or 133.81% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 96.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 425,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 15,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 441,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 10.90M shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 23,457 shares to 59,884 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 14,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,673 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Novare Mngmt Limited Company has 0.99% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 11,411 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc owns 2,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Scotia Capital reported 0.26% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 350,983 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.31% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Texas-based Avalon Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 61,908 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 5,300 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Of Vermont owns 46,920 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fca Corporation Tx reported 2,500 shares stake. Woodstock holds 2,639 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 144,111 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Nuwave Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 75 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sky Inv Gru Ltd has invested 0.15% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ledyard Bancorporation holds 106,630 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Caprock Grp holds 0.06% or 21,120 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 5,307 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.14% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.89M shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 50,998 shares. Horizon Invests Lc stated it has 0.1% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Intact Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 17,000 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 1.53M shares. The Illinois-based First Tru LP has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

