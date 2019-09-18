Keycorp (KEY) Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Raised Position; Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Market Value Rose While Argyll Research Has Trimmed by $29.15 Million Its Position

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 10.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315.75M, down from 11.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 2.93M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 49,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 130,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, up from 81,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 7.08 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100,000 are owned by Pl Capital Advsr Ltd Llc. 671,308 were reported by Foundry Prns Ltd Llc. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15.25 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.53M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 22,265 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.31% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 541,440 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has 112 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc reported 158,228 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.15% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2.30M shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 165,896 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 0.31% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 20,723 shares. 1.39 million are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Cleararc Capital Incorporated reported 0.08% stake.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 28,600 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $181,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,805 shares, and cut its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.67 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 39,134 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.18% stake. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.32% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Btr Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 532 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company invested in 482 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,538 shares. Maryland Cap Management holds 0.08% or 23,663 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Incorporated stated it has 68,994 shares. Smith Salley Associate holds 0.04% or 9,805 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Creative Planning reported 0.41% stake. 265,444 are held by Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0% or 318,490 shares. 270,658 are held by King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.