Keycorp (KEY) Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Has Increased Stake by $136.03 Million; As Cooper Cos (COO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Has Lowered by $1.00 Million Its Holding

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 12,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $306.21. About 124,524 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 176.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214.18M, up from 725,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 7.48M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lack Of Family Conversations About Philanthropy Fuels Differences Of Opinion Finds Key Private Bank Poll – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Max Resource Announces LWIR Survey Identifies 6 km by 3 km Key Alteration Anomaly at North Choco – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 67,891 shares to 3,709 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 43,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,829 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.04% or 7,604 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 11,242 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 683,876 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested 1.8% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The New York-based Allsquare Wealth has invested 0.12% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 144,563 shares. Mcmillion Capital Management accumulated 171,842 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 6,651 shares. The Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin Roe has invested 0.24% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Nuveen Asset Management reported 0.05% stake. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $160.13M for 23.55 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CooperCompanies Introduces Refreshed Brand and New Website – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/29: (SEAC) (AMBA) (MSGN) Higher (ULTA) (AOBC) (COO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 123% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nordstrom hires from within for COO slot – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CooperCompanies Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:COO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Llc owns 0% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 180 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd stated it has 83,227 shares. Next Fincl Gp Inc holds 1,056 shares. Creative Planning holds 1,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.08% or 5,600 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Art Limited Co holds 0.14% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 7,567 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 199 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,965 are held by Lpl Fin Lc. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 222,116 shares. Mackenzie holds 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 649 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 201,777 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability reported 2,134 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 212,434 shares.