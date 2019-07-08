Keycorp (KEY) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $6.39 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Nike (NKE) Market Value Declined, Winslow Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 96.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 425,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 441,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 1.58M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 69,559 shares as the company's stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.85M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.39M, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $87.51. About 1.44M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.48 million shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $243.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924,407 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Dow Jones Today: A Sleepy Start to the Week, But Hold On – Nasdaq" on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "4 Reasons Athletic Apparel Stocks May Have More Room to Run – Yahoo Finance" published on July 06, 2019, Fool.com published: "3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool" on June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thomas Story And Son Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.67% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company owns 5,289 shares. St Germain D J Company holds 0.1% or 11,156 shares in its portfolio. First Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 9,754 shares. Pioneer Bancorp N A Or owns 109,772 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 17,056 shares. Windsor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.42% stake. Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 12,412 shares. 528,208 were reported by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Regal Invest Advsrs Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 4,735 shares. 49,876 were accumulated by Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Company. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 89,665 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.53% or 70,436 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Company Adv reported 1.92% stake.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Svcs invested in 448 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma reported 0.04% stake. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 162,356 shares. Sumitomo Life stated it has 58,898 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Citizens Fincl Bank & stated it has 19,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 11,444 shares. Dean Assocs Limited Liability Co invested 0.81% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bollard Gp Limited Co holds 124,730 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Rodgers Brothers Inc has 32,131 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 1,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highlander Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,520 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 50,664 shares to 84,877 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hibbett Sports I (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 748,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbl & Assoc Prop (NYSE:CBL).