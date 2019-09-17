Keycorp (KEY) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $11.44 Million as Share Value Rose; Td Capital Management Has Lowered Its Autozone (AZO) Stake by $1.15 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $23.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1154.45. About 152,951 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 673,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 12.69 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.18 million, down from 13.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 5.64M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 9.43 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Tru Financial Bank reported 90,445 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 11,521 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 0.13% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 28,442 shares. Valicenti Advisory Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 192,124 shares. 2.36M are held by First Tru Advisors L P. Raub Brock Mngmt Lp holds 4.37% or 1.20M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 334,682 shares stake. Financial Architects has invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 199,734 shares. Cibc Markets Inc reported 0.01% stake. 448 were reported by Financial Services. Ing Groep Nv holds 150,804 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Alexandria Capital Lc owns 216,834 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Albion Finance Gru Ut holds 1.06% or 463,635 shares in its portfolio.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 577,900 shares to 5.40M shares, valued at $250.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 87,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Associate reported 1,500 shares stake. Meritage Port Mngmt owns 5,748 shares. 390 were accumulated by Macquarie Gru Limited. Aperio Grp Inc reported 36,776 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 0.18% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Carderock Cap holds 799 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 2,177 shares. Finemark National Bank & invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 2,866 shares. 1,960 are owned by Citadel Advsr Limited Co. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 304 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2,899 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 38,614 shares. 8,978 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 906 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 13.28 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $492.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,966 shares to 531,578 shares, valued at $42.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

