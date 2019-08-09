Keycorp (KEY) Shareholder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Stake by $25.95 Million; Kirr Marbach & Company Position in Aon Plc (AON) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 2,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 90,107 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, down from 92,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.7. About 902,834 shares traded or 7.70% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 46.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 1.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.75 million, down from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 8.00 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $473.08M for 8.60 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyCorp Q2 reflects loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KeyCorp Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advsrs Llc reported 141,386 shares. Services Automobile Association has 4.60 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has 79,404 shares. Indexiq Advisors has 283,254 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 15,615 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bp Public Ltd Co reported 122,000 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 36,783 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt, California-based fund reported 4,485 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 7.05 million were reported by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Fiera Cap, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 10,320 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 26,768 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp holds 234,235 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 12,464 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 50,166 shares to 385,064 shares, valued at $56.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capitol Federal Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 706,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY).

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $345.40 million for 32.93 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.