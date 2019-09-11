Keycorp (KEY) Shareholder Connable Office Has Upped Position; Ami Asset Management Has Boosted Its Green Dot Cl A (GDOT) Holding by $3.72 Million

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 10.68M shares traded or 18.41% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Green Dot Corp Cl A (GDOT) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 62,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The hedge fund held 225,139 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 163,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Green Dot Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 744,245 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,126 shares to 182,577 shares, valued at $45.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,180 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Co owns 0.06% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 34,776 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 44,963 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% or 73,350 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 0.02% or 22,135 shares. Eagle Asset Management has 1.32M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.05% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 9,294 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 28,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Com accumulated 66,700 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 6,294 were reported by Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 114,474 shares. 191,117 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 73,992 shares. 16,063 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares to 18,231 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,069 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).