KeyCorp (KEY) Reaches $17.32 After 6.00% Up Move; CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS COMMON SHARES (CESDF) Shorts Lowered By 6.62%

The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 1.53M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.53 million for 9.84 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.46 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $1900 highest and $17 lowest target. $18’s average target is 3.93% above currents $17.32 stock price. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. JP Morgan downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Thursday, April 4. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $17 target. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does KeyCorp's (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "KeyCorp declares $0.185 dividend – Seeking Alpha" published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Lawsuit against client details suspected fraud against KeyBank – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First" on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend of Eighteen and One Half Cents Per Share – Yahoo Finance" published on July 17, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com's news article titled: "KeyCorp reports it found fraudulent activity estimated at up to $90 million – Crain's Cleveland Business" with publication date: July 16, 2019.

