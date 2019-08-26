Keycorp (KEY) Position Maintained by Sun Life Financial Inc; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position Held by Buckhead Capital Management Llc

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 1971.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 57,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 60,217 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, up from 2,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 5.65 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 46,755 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 502,959 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,871 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

