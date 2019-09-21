Keycorp (KEY) Position Maintained by Raub Brock Capital Management Lp; As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Leisure Capital Management Cut Its Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 19.47 million shares traded or 110.63% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 17,667 shares. Adirondack Trust Company holds 542 shares. Principal Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Patten Patten Incorporated Tn reported 442,503 shares stake. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hexavest Incorporated reported 2.22M shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Com invested in 199,734 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Moreover, First Republic Investment Management Inc has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 233,542 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ohio-based Park National Oh has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pl Cap Ltd holds 100,000 shares. Cibc Markets Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 87,369 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 10,993 shares to 249,744 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,022 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Winslow Asset Management invested in 2.4% or 225,900 shares. 9,356 are owned by First Commonwealth Corporation Pa. Valicenti Advisory holds 0.16% or 6,725 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman owns 640,613 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 4,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 24,381 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 30,200 shares. City Hldg Co reported 1.4% stake. 100,795 were reported by Invest Counsel. Oppenheimer And Commerce holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 398,045 shares. Oaktop Cap Mgmt Ii LP holds 0.34% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 33,010 shares. Waters Parkerson Communications Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 69,321 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Llc invested 1.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25M and $113.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.